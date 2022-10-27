EADS & HEALD WEALTH MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 143 stocks valued at a total of $176.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(1.81%), COST(1.70%), and AAPL(1.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EADS & HEALD WEALTH MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 10,216 shares in NYSE:CBRE, giving the stock a 0.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.27 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, CBRE Group Inc traded for a price of $70.27 per share and a market cap of $22.57Bil. The stock has returned -32.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CBRE Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, EADS & HEALD WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 3,805 shares of NAS:MAR for a total holding of 5,728. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.75.

On 10/27/2022, Marriott International Inc traded for a price of $156.25 per share and a market cap of $50.71Bil. The stock has returned -1.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marriott International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-book ratio of 28.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 5,147-share investment in NAS:AKAM. Previously, the stock had a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.03 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Akamai Technologies Inc traded for a price of $87.58 per share and a market cap of $13.92Bil. The stock has returned -16.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Akamai Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-book ratio of 3.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.32 and a price-sales ratio of 4.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

EADS & HEALD WEALTH MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NYSE:CLF by 25,940 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.64.

On 10/27/2022, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc traded for a price of $13.91 per share and a market cap of $7.20Bil. The stock has returned -43.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.02, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, EADS & HEALD WEALTH MANAGEMENT bought 3,662 shares of NYSE:GL for a total holding of 10,062. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.32.

On 10/27/2022, Globe Life Inc traded for a price of $111.91 per share and a market cap of $10.90Bil. The stock has returned 24.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Globe Life Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

