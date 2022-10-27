MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $691.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.15%), MSFT(5.67%), and AMZN(2.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 83,426-share investment in NYSE:NKE. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.65 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $90.54 per share and a market cap of $141.66Bil. The stock has returned -43.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-book ratio of 8.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 95,330-share investment in NYSE:JEF. Previously, the stock had a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.66 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Jefferies Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $33.85 per share and a market cap of $7.75Bil. The stock has returned -17.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-book ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC bought 11,719 shares of NYSE:AJG for a total holding of 49,872. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.51.

On 10/27/2022, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co traded for a price of $177.53 per share and a market cap of $37.34Bil. The stock has returned 10.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-book ratio of 4.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.96 and a price-sales ratio of 4.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 38,800-share investment in NYSE:TRTN. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.85 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Triton International Ltd traded for a price of $60.06 per share and a market cap of $3.72Bil. The stock has returned 4.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Triton International Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

MASTRAPASQUA ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:NDAQ by 36,963 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.82.

On 10/27/2022, Nasdaq Inc traded for a price of $60.65 per share and a market cap of $29.79Bil. The stock has returned -8.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nasdaq Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-book ratio of 5.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

