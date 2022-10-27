BANK OF STOCKTON recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P. O. BOX 201014 STOCKTON, CA 95201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 111 stocks valued at a total of $258.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(14.29%), IJH(13.10%), and IJR(7.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BANK OF STOCKTON’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 106,207 shares in ARCA:BIV, giving the stock a 3.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.06 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.22 per share and a market cap of $12.28Bil. The stock has returned -15.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

BANK OF STOCKTON reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 64,337 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.86 per share and a market cap of $18.28Bil. The stock has returned -2.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

BANK OF STOCKTON reduced their investment in ARCA:IVE by 20,185 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.79.

On 10/27/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $140.9 per share and a market cap of $23.20Bil. The stock has returned -4.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, BANK OF STOCKTON bought 47,467 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 140,560. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 10/27/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.28 per share and a market cap of $41.83Bil. The stock has returned -22.95% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 64,550 shares in NAS:PFF, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.19 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock traded for a price of $30.61 per share and a market cap of $13.69Bil. The stock has returned -18.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.