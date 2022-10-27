HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7101 WISCONSIN AVENUE BETHESDA, MD 20814

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 252 stocks valued at a total of $1.99Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.79%), MSFT(3.91%), and PANW(2.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 12,980 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/27/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $144.8 per share and a market cap of $2,327.04Bil. The stock has returned -2.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-book ratio of 40.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.77 and a price-sales ratio of 6.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NYSE:MCD by 7,013 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.59.

On 10/27/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $265.11 per share and a market cap of $195.05Bil. The stock has returned 11.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.69 and a price-sales ratio of 8.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP bought 12,369 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 46,450. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 10/27/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $131.76 per share and a market cap of $328.08Bil. The stock has returned -46.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.20, a price-book ratio of 13.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.74 and a price-sales ratio of 11.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 9,035 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.33.

On 10/27/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $178.88 per share and a market cap of $246.44Bil. The stock has returned 14.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-book ratio of 12.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

HERITAGE INVESTORS MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NAS:ADP by 6,047 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $235.93.

On 10/27/2022, Automatic Data Processing Inc traded for a price of $234.97 per share and a market cap of $97.56Bil. The stock has returned 7.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Automatic Data Processing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.84, a price-book ratio of 30.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.91 and a price-sales ratio of 6.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.