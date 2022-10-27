ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

812 EAST 2100 SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84106

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 457 stocks valued at a total of $969.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(10.33%), AAPL(6.64%), and IWR(5.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 615,775 shares in NAS:LVHD, giving the stock a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.9 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $36.16 per share and a market cap of $786.48Mil. The stock has returned 0.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT reduced their investment in NAS:ADBE by 24,974 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 10/27/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $318.65 per share and a market cap of $148.14Bil. The stock has returned -50.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-book ratio of 10.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.38 and a price-sales ratio of 8.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT reduced their investment in NAS:AMAT by 92,422 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.43.

On 10/27/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $86.54 per share and a market cap of $74.45Bil. The stock has returned -33.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-book ratio of 6.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT bought 31,108 shares of ARCA:CRBN for a total holding of 46,485. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.93.

On 10/27/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF traded for a price of $133.56 per share and a market cap of $801.36Mil. The stock has returned -20.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT reduced their investment in ARCA:VIG by 16,964 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $145.97 per share and a market cap of $61.68Bil. The stock has returned -8.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.