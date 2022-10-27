Blue Chip Partners, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 161 stocks valued at a total of $730.00Mil. The top holdings were VCIT(7.84%), AAPL(3.91%), and UNH(3.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blue Chip Partners, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Blue Chip Partners, Inc. bought 381,750 shares of NAS:VCIT for a total holding of 756,116. The trade had a 3.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.71.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.34 per share and a market cap of $37.03Bil. The stock has returned -17.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 370,314 shares. The trade had a 3.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.18 per share and a market cap of $38.19Bil. The stock has returned -7.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:FTSL by 572,603 shares. The trade had a 3.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.57.

On 10/27/2022, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 traded for a price of $44.45 per share and a market cap of $2.92Bil. The stock has returned -3.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FIRST TR EXCHANGE4 has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Blue Chip Partners, Inc. bought 35,666 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 49,651. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 10/27/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $137.33 per share and a market cap of $30.10Bil. The stock has returned -10.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Blue Chip Partners, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:PAG by 35,141 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.55.

On 10/27/2022, Penske Automotive Group Inc traded for a price of $108.01 per share and a market cap of $8.01Bil. The stock has returned 6.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Penske Automotive Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

