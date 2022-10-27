US BANCORP \DE\ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4102 stocks valued at a total of $48.45Bil. The top holdings were VTI(5.47%), IVV(3.95%), and SPY(3.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were US BANCORP \DE\’s top five trades of the quarter.

US BANCORP \DE\ reduced their investment in NAS:PDBC by 15,807,682 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.16.

On 10/27/2022, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity traded for a price of $17.28 per share and a market cap of $7.45Bil. The stock has returned 19.83% over the past year.

US BANCORP \DE\ reduced their investment in NAS:MBB by 2,698,822 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.75.

On 10/27/2022, iShares MBS ETF traded for a price of $90.95 per share and a market cap of $21.44Bil. The stock has returned -14.67% over the past year.

During the quarter, US BANCORP \DE\ bought 5,921,464 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 12,707,686. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $38.59 per share and a market cap of $90.04Bil. The stock has returned -23.25% over the past year.

During the quarter, US BANCORP \DE\ bought 1,197,851 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 14,755,960. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $190.85 per share and a market cap of $256.53Bil. The stock has returned -17.25% over the past year.

During the quarter, US BANCORP \DE\ bought 1,990,350 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 5,433,041. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/27/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.24 per share and a market cap of $29.00Bil. The stock has returned -4.60% over the past year.

