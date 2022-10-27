Asset Dedication, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1011 stocks valued at a total of $911.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAT(5.99%), DFAC(4.62%), and BSCM(4.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Asset Dedication, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 382,040 shares in ARCA:SCHX, giving the stock a 1.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.9 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $44.97 per share and a market cap of $29.01Bil. The stock has returned -16.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 41,635 shares in NAS:MSFT, giving the stock a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $264.05 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $226.75 per share and a market cap of $1,690.30Bil. The stock has returned -29.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-book ratio of 10.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.64 and a price-sales ratio of 8.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 112,195 shares in ARCA:ITOT, giving the stock a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.01 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $84.59 per share and a market cap of $39.37Bil. The stock has returned -17.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Asset Dedication, LLC bought 395,359 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 1,893,094. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.55.

On 10/27/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24 per share and a market cap of $15.11Bil. The stock has returned -13.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 182,696 shares in NAS:VTIP, giving the stock a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.61 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.86 per share and a market cap of $18.28Bil. The stock has returned -2.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

