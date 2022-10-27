Bristlecone Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

999 3rd Avenue, Suite 600 Seattle, WA 98104

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 236 stocks valued at a total of $766.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(10.15%), AAPL(4.40%), and QQQ(4.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bristlecone Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bristlecone Advisors, LLC bought 10,739 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 17,554. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $349.23 per share and a market cap of $259.69Bil. The stock has returned -15.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Bristlecone Advisors, LLC bought 21,210 shares of ARCA:GBIL for a total holding of 27,110. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.51.

On 10/27/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.8 per share and a market cap of $4.01Bil. The stock has returned 0.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 11,133 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $190.85 per share and a market cap of $256.53Bil. The stock has returned -17.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Bristlecone Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 75,053 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.1.

On 10/27/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.73 per share and a market cap of $5.80Bil. The stock has returned -15.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Bristlecone Advisors, LLC bought 36,137 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 49,735. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.62 per share and a market cap of $20.24Bil. The stock has returned -11.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.