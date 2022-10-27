Day & Ennis, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 104 stocks valued at a total of $240.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(14.63%), IUSB(4.90%), and AAPL(4.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Day & Ennis, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Day & Ennis, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ESGU by 119,017 shares. The trade had a 3.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.16.

On 10/27/2022, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF traded for a price of $84.43 per share and a market cap of $19.88Bil. The stock has returned -17.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 410,440-share investment in BATS:GOVT. Previously, the stock had a 3.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.61 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.57 per share and a market cap of $21.69Bil. The stock has returned -13.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Day & Ennis, LLC bought 18,359 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 98,000. The trade had a 2.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $381.58 per share and a market cap of $288.59Bil. The stock has returned -15.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Day & Ennis, LLC bought 141,910 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 245,421. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.7.

On 10/27/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $46.2 per share and a market cap of $8.43Bil. The stock has returned 5.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Day & Ennis, LLC bought 56,684 shares of BATS:EEMV for a total holding of 100,527. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.63.

On 10/27/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $50.74 per share and a market cap of $7.50Bil. The stock has returned -18.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

