NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

705 Grand Avenue Spencer, IA 51301

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 137 stocks valued at a total of $226.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAC(7.95%), VTI(6.31%), and SLYV(3.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 21,871 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 78,948. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $84.59 per share and a market cap of $39.37Bil. The stock has returned -17.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 26,046 shares in NAS:VGSH, giving the stock a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.41 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.81 per share and a market cap of $16.68Bil. The stock has returned -4.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 30,638 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 71,194. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.86 per share and a market cap of $18.28Bil. The stock has returned -2.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 12,886 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 27,235. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/27/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.18 per share and a market cap of $38.19Bil. The stock has returned -7.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, NORTHWEST WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 14,418 shares of ARCA:IDEV for a total holding of 56,916. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.79.

On 10/27/2022, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $51.22 per share and a market cap of $7.25Bil. The stock has returned -22.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.