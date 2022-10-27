AMS Capital Ltda recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima 2277 Sao Paulo, D5 01452000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $158.00Mil. The top holdings were SUZ(19.91%), VALE(15.91%), and DG(13.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMS Capital Ltda’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 3,450,000 shares in NYSE:NU, giving the stock a 9.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.59 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Nu Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $4.44 per share and a market cap of $20.76Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nu Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.40 and a price-sales ratio of 10.04.

During the quarter, AMS Capital Ltda bought 38,715 shares of NYSE:DG for a total holding of 85,645. The trade had a 6.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.69.

On 10/27/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $253.54 per share and a market cap of $57.19Bil. The stock has returned 15.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-book ratio of 9.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.86 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 239,241-share investment in NYSE:KR. Previously, the stock had a 5.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.51 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $45.68 per share and a market cap of $32.70Bil. The stock has returned 17.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-book ratio of 3.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 17,426-share investment in NAS:MELI. Previously, the stock had a 5.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $859.52 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $836.82 per share and a market cap of $42.12Bil. The stock has returned -44.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 176.92, a price-book ratio of 26.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 90,260-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 5.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.89 during the quarter.

On 10/27/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $92.22 per share and a market cap of $1,192.95Bil. The stock has returned -36.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-book ratio of 4.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.