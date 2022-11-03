Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Seagate Technology Holdings plc (“Seagate” or “the Company”) ( STX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Seagate investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Seagate announced its earnings for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, before the market opened on October 26, 2022. The Company admitted that it has been warned by the federal government that it may have violated export control laws by selling hard drives to a customer on the trade blacklist, which is reportedly China-based Huawei. Based on this news, shares of Seagate fell sharply in intraday trading on the same day.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising