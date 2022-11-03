October 27, 2022-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company was awarded over $50.0 million of incremental funding on an existing contract to provide next generation troposcatter systems in support of the U.S. military. For over 50 years, Comtech has been a world leader in the design and supply of modernized troposcatter technologies. Our Troposcatter Family of Systems are just one way that Comtech helps to ensure that our customers can count on secure, uninterrupted connectivity where (and when) it matters most.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com or see our Signals blog at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.comtech.com%2Fcomtech-signals%2F.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

