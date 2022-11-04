SYNLAB, the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe, and Microba Life Sciences (Microba), a global leader in the analysis of complex gut microbiomes, have expanded their strategic agreement to broaden geographic and market availability of the microbiome test myBIOME across Europe and Latin America.

Responding to the success on the Spanish and Colombian markets and the growing demand for personalised precision diagnostics, the test will be rolled out for further distribution via healthcare providers as well as direct-to-consumer channels.

“Imbalances in the gut microbiome composition, distribution and activity have a direct health impact and are associated with chronic illness including gastrointestinal, inflammatory, metabolic, neurological and cardiovascular conditions,” says Michael Morris, Head of Genetics at SYNLAB Switzerland. “myBIOME is the most complete and accurate metagenomic sequencing test available on the market today, allowing for a comprehensive, highly differentiated and actionable analysis of an individual’s gut microbiome.”

Through NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing), myBIOME analyses all the genetic material (DNA) in a stool sample, allowing a highly sensitive, high-resolution panel of the microorganisms that make it up.

Applying game-changing metagenomic technology developed by Microba, myBIOME detects all types of microorganisms (bacteria, archaea, fungi, protists), identifies the exact species and characterises new species. Based on the functional potential determined by analysing the microbial genes present, the test report delivers a personalised analysis and nutritional recommendations to improve patient health and quality of life.

“SYNLAB is committed to offering medical excellence around the globe and I am excited that now, more customers and patients will benefit from this reliable tool,” says Marta Llopis, myBIOME/ Microbiome Specialist at SYNLAB Group. “In many cases, myBIOME has pinpointed the origin of a variety of diffuse symptoms by linking them to a microbiome imbalance or for example an excessive presence of non-intestinal species. When found at high levels in the gut, these have been shown to cause disease.”

About SYNLAB

SYNLAB Group is the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe. The Group offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics to patients, practicing doctors, hospitals and clinics, governments and corporates. SYNLAB operates in 36 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets, regularly reinforcing the strength of its network through a proven acquisition strategy. More than 30,000 employees, including over 2,000 medical experts, contribute to the Group’s success. SYNLAB performed around 600 million laboratory tests and achieved revenues of €3.76 billion in 2021.

More information on myBIOME can be found at www.mybiome.health

About Microba

Microba Life Sciences (ASX: MAP) is a precision microbiome company driven to improve human health. Through partnerships with leading organisations, Microba is powering the discovery of new relationships between the microbiome, health and disease for the development of new health solutions.

