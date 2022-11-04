BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care and dermatological conditions, today announced that it has launched Reliefacyn® Advanced Itch-Burn-Rash-Pain Relief Hydrogel and Rejuvacyn® Advanced Skin Repair Cooling Mist direct to consumers for over-the-counter use in the United States.

Reliefacyn® Advanced Itch-Burn-Rash-Pain Relief Hydrogel is a new direct to consumer version of a product previously only available by prescription. Reliefacyn alleviates symptoms such as red bumps, itchy, painful and scaly rashes, shallow skin fissures and peeling, and effectively manages symptoms of eczema/atopic dermatitis. Reliefacyn supports the three phases of healing (inflammation, proliferation and remodeling), and the gel adheres quickly to the skin, making it easy to apply without dripping or running. Reliefacyn is antipruritic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-allergic.

Rejuvacyn® Advanced Skin Repair Cooling Mist is intended for over-the-counter management of minor skin irritations following cosmetic procedures as well as daily skin health and hydration. Formulated to enhance the body's natural healing process, Rejuvacyn aids in recovery following common procedures performed at dermatologists' offices and medical spas such as microdermabrasion, laser treatments, injections, facials, and chemical peels. Rejuvacyn is safe to use around the nose, mouth, and eyes, with a cool mist application that soothes the skin. Rejuvacyn® Advanced Skin Repair Cooling Mist has also been certified as a Natural Personal Care Product by the Natural Products Association.

"We are excited to expand our line of dermatology products to create a portfolio of consumer-focused products that provide healing and relief for common conditions and procedures. We've also formulated Rejuvacyn as an all-natural product for consumers who want to avoid potentially harmful additives in their healthcare regime. Our products will be immediately available through our website, and through third-party distributors," said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

For more information about these products, visit https://sonomapharma.com/dermatology-new. You can order Reliefacyn or Rejuvacyn on our website at https://otc.sonomapharma.com or by contacting our customer service department at 720-452-9690 or [email protected].

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, and dermatological conditions. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

