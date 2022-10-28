Financial Management Professionals, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1045 stocks valued at a total of $436.00Mil. The top holdings were GSLC(12.71%), SCHX(8.47%), and JHMM(6.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Financial Management Professionals, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Financial Management Professionals, Inc. bought 151,762 shares of ARCA:BIL for a total holding of 151,769. The trade had a 3.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.6 per share and a market cap of $26.73Bil. The stock has returned 0.74% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Financial Management Professionals, Inc. bought 767,112 shares of ARCA:SH for a total holding of 1,292,240. The trade had a 3.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.66.

On 10/28/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $16.2 per share and a market cap of $3.26Bil. The stock has returned 12.66% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:EWC by 259,311 shares. The trade had a 2.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.01.

On 10/28/2022, iShares MSCI Canada ETF traded for a price of $32.99 per share and a market cap of $3.57Bil. The stock has returned -13.71% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

Financial Management Professionals, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 101,939 shares. The trade had a 2.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.39.

On 10/28/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $82.01 per share and a market cap of $15.12Bil. The stock has returned -20.11% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.27.

The guru established a new position worth 230,602 shares in ARCA:HEWJ, giving the stock a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.48 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF traded for a price of $38.12 per share and a market cap of $335.46Mil. The stock has returned -1.90% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

