BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

777 Post Road Darien, CT 06820

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 450 stocks valued at a total of $364.00Mil. The top holdings were MRK(4.00%), JPM(3.75%), and HON(3.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:GTLS by 41,207 shares. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $185.35.

On 10/28/2022, Chart Industries Inc traded for a price of $204.16 per share and a market cap of $7.48Bil. The stock has returned 20.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chart Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 168.73, a price-book ratio of 4.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.75 and a price-sales ratio of 5.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TER by 53,568 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.17.

On 10/28/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $79.86 per share and a market cap of $12.52Bil. The stock has returned -34.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-book ratio of 5.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.81 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 26,787 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 91,648. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.39.

On 10/28/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $114.7 per share and a market cap of $128.81Bil. The stock has returned -10.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-book ratio of 8.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.32 and a price-sales ratio of 3.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 35,949 shares of NYSE:RTX for a total holding of 101,088. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.51.

On 10/28/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $91.8 per share and a market cap of $134.95Bil. The stock has returned 5.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, BOURGEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 80,884 shares of NYSE:SLB for a total holding of 171,859. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.26.

On 10/28/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $51.68 per share and a market cap of $73.28Bil. The stock has returned 60.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.