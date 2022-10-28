First Personal Financial Services recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

521 E. MOREHEAD STREET CHARLOTTE, NC 28202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 438 stocks valued at a total of $344.00Mil. The top holdings were ACN(3.23%), WM(2.98%), and DE(2.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Personal Financial Services’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, First Personal Financial Services bought 12,250 shares of NYSE:NEM for a total holding of 45,145. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.72.

On 10/28/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $43.06 per share and a market cap of $34.18Bil. The stock has returned -21.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.09 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 3,601 shares in NYSE:TT, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $149.42 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Trane Technologies PLC traded for a price of $156.34 per share and a market cap of $36.23Bil. The stock has returned -10.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trane Technologies PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-book ratio of 6.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 18.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.26 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, First Personal Financial Services bought 8,719 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 29,746. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.15.

On 10/28/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $59.53 per share and a market cap of $257.44Bil. The stock has returned 10.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-book ratio of 11.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.97 and a price-sales ratio of 6.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, First Personal Financial Services bought 1,370 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 3,845. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/28/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $379.98 per share and a market cap of $360.29Bil. The stock has returned -15.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 3.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

First Personal Financial Services reduced their investment in NAS:CALM by 8,222 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.66.

On 10/28/2022, Cal-Maine Foods Inc traded for a price of $56.07 per share and a market cap of $2.74Bil. The stock has returned 59.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

