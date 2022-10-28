Slow Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $463.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(9.02%), CMF(5.01%), and JMUB(4.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Slow Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 116,908 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 9.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.76 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $379.98 per share and a market cap of $360.29Bil. The stock has returned -15.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 3.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Slow Capital, Inc. bought 59,204 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 120,329. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/28/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.71 per share and a market cap of $28.31Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 72,997 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 1.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.09 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.24 per share and a market cap of $29.00Bil. The stock has returned -4.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Slow Capital, Inc. bought 45,797 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 69,618. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.22.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.71 per share and a market cap of $9.10Bil. The stock has returned -3.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Slow Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:JMUB by 56,208 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.06.

On 10/28/2022, JPMorgan Municipal ETF traded for a price of $47.91 per share and a market cap of $234.76Mil. The stock has returned -10.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

