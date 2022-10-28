AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

30 BROAD STREET NEW YORK, NY 10004

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 306 stocks valued at a total of $1.72Bil. The top holdings were SCHX(12.02%), JPST(6.46%), and VOO(6.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:OMFL by 3,336,004 shares. The trade had a 7.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.4.

On 10/28/2022, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF traded for a price of $42.14 per share and a market cap of $2.04Bil. The stock has returned -11.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.93.

During the quarter, AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC bought 1,462,935 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 4,869,887. The trade had a 3.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 10/28/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $44.97 per share and a market cap of $29.01Bil. The stock has returned -16.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.34.

AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 508,909 shares. The trade had a 2.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/28/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.71 per share and a market cap of $28.31Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 872,583 shares in ARCA:TFLO, giving the stock a 2.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.24 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.53 per share and a market cap of $3.72Bil. The stock has returned 1.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

AJ WEALTH STRATEGIES, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:STPZ by 915,296 shares. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.13.

On 10/28/2022, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $50.06 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned -4.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.