Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $181.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(25.93%), VEA(9.05%), and VWO(7.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 54,237 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 78,231. The trade had a 3.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/28/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.71 per share and a market cap of $28.31Bil. The stock has returned -10.49% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 61,713 shares of ARCA:ITOT for a total holding of 101,411. The trade had a 2.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.01.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $84.59 per share and a market cap of $39.37Bil. The stock has returned -17.18% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.09.

During the quarter, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 55,505 shares of BATS:IEFA for a total holding of 69,734. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $55.73 per share and a market cap of $79.99Bil. The stock has returned -23.89% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

During the quarter, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 25,579 shares of ARCA:SUB for a total holding of 36,839. The trade had a 1.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.22.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.71 per share and a market cap of $9.10Bil. The stock has returned -3.71% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Oakwell Private Wealth Management, LLC bought 95,776 shares of ARCA:SCHE for a total holding of 140,302. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.71.

On 10/28/2022, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $21.87 per share and a market cap of $7.42Bil. The stock has returned -28.48% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

