*Correction note to the NutraNomics press release dated October 24, 2022:

As stated in the release, "Q3 new sales bookings represented quarterly growth of 29% for the period ending September 30, 2022." The statement should read: "Q3 new sales bookings represented quarterly growth of 40% for the period ending September 30, 2022."

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2022 / NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX) ("NutraNomics" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation, is pleased to announce 109% year-over-year new sales bookings growth for its primary operating subsidiary, The Plant, for the nine month period ended September 30, 2022, when compared to the same period in 2021.

New sales bookings during the first nine calendar months of 2022 closed at $3.385 million (unaudited), representing strong year-to-date, year-over-year revenue growth of 109% when compared to the same period in 2021. Based on that data, current sales cadence and an uptick in new logo contract manufacturing interest, management anticipates a steady increase in monthly topline sales performance through year-end 2022 and into 2023.

"We are witnessing definitive, results-based evidence that our business strategy and market approach is working, and our sales team is doing an excellent job executing," remarked Geoff Bazegian, NutraNomics' President and CRO. "Observing the sales data and pending contract manufacturing opportunities currently under consideration, we're looking forward to furthering that execution into the end of the year and beyond."

About NutraNomics

At NutraNomics, Inc. (OTC PINK:NNRX), we are committed to excellence in organic plant-based nutritional science and innovation. That was our stance when we began in 1996, and it is still our stance today.

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

