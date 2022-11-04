Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and chairman of Oaktree Capital Management. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time, and even Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) reads his memos.

In a 2022 presentation at the Wharton School of Business, Marks outlined six key investing insights and answered investors' questions. This is the second part of my two-part summary of the presentation; you can find part 1 here.

Why does the stock market go up?

The stock market moves in “cycles” from bullish to bearish, optimism to pessimism. Marks points out that “It’s easy to make money when the stock market goes up.” This occurs “7 years out of 10” and thus long-term investors are rewarded. Over the last 90 years, the S&P 500 has increased at a 10% compounded growth rate. Therefore, if you invested just $1 in 1929, it would be worth $81,000 by the end of the period.

This growth in the stock market is a “natural uptrend” that is driven by “economic growth” and “corporate profits." Therefore investors should remember that when buying a stock they are “buying a portion of a company." If its profit rises long term, so should the stock price.

Is the stock market efficient?

The efficient market hypothesis states that the stock market factors in all known information at any given time. Therefore it cannot be beaten and investors such as Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) are an anomaly. Marks believes the stock market is not fully efficient but has a “tendency towards efficiency,” as when deals are found in a certain market, it attracts competition, which drives away the opportunities.

A large number of “smart, hardworking and motivated people” are all trying to find great investments. It is “getting harder to beat the market” for these reasons. However, as investing is the art of relative selection, the alternatives are not great, such as a low interest rate inside a bank account. But Marks does believe it is useful to focus on areas with less competition, such as in private equity or foreign markets.

It also makes sense to identify companies with a “moat” or “competitive advantage." Industries with high returns on capital attract competitors, which drives returns towards zero. The moat helps to protect from this.

Marks also talks about the theory of “reflexivity” which was pioneered by George Soros (Trades, Portfolio). This theory claims that the interaction between prices, expectations and economic fundamentals prevents economic equilibrium. This can be summed up as “the players impact the game." For example, if a large group of people are playing golf and they learn to hit the ball one way for success, the hole might move.

Risk is counter-intuitive

Risk can be counterintuitive in that some things which you think are “risky” may not actually be. For example, flying 30,000 feet above the sky in a plane may feel “risky” but statistically speaking it is safer than driving. A Harvard study confirmed this. The odds of your plane crashing is 1 in 1.2 million and the odds of you dying from the crash are 1 in 11 million. However, the odds of dying in a car crash are 1 in 5,000. Therefore you are more likely to die on the way to the airport than actually on the plane.

Marks highlights another real world driving example in a small town called Drachen in Holland. An experiment was run in which all road traffic signals, lights and signs were removed. The initial assumption was that this would cause more accidents. But in fact, the number of accidents actually declined. This is because people were more aware and thus drove more carefully. The same could be said for the analogy of putting a spike on everyone's steering wheel facing the driver. People would drive more carefully.

Thus risk doesn’t just come directly from the activity but from the behavior of the participants. Marks also believes this to be true for investing. He said, “The riskiest thing in the world is when people believe there is no risk,” as “this creates a risk world and people act with more risk.”

For example, during a stock market bubble such as in 1999 or even 2020, investors become complacent about taking risk.

Risk-adjusted return

Marks believes that “managing risk is the ultimate test of an investor's skill. An investor may generate a 500% return investing into a risky penny stock, but they will not see the risk they took. Therefore if a high-risk strategy is tried repeatedly long term, it is likely to fail. At Oaktree Capital, Marks does not “swing for the fences” and try to generate the highest possible return while taking lots of risk. Instead, he aims to generate “above average returns” while taking “less than proportionate risk."

The reason risk-adjusted returns is so important is market conditions are continuously changing. As Buffett once said, “When the tide goes out you see who has been swimming naked."

Here is an example of risk-adjusted return: One time, the market was up 10% and Investor A's portfolio was up 15%. However, when the market was down 10%, Investor B was only down 8%, which is just as important of an achievement.

Post mortem on stocks

Learning from investing mistakes is a great key to success. A “post mortem” is a great tactic that can be used to analyze unsuccessful investments. The idea is to see why an investment failed. Was it due to a psychological bias or just bad luck?

Marks got a tip from his son who also runs a fund. He does a “pre mortem” on stocks to look at all the possible reasons why a stock investment could fail in the future. This can involve a scenario analysis (best case, worst case) and an analysis of “tail” risks or possible black swan events such as a global disaster, pandemic, or war.

I personally like to invest in stocks that, no matter what the macroeconomic environment looks like, will do well or at least not be completely destroyed.

Investment fund structure

The “general partner” of an investment fund is usually the portfolio manager, while the limited partners are the investors. Ideally, general partners should be aligned with limited partners and have some “skin in the game." However, Marks warns that if the general partner has too much of their personal capital in the fund, this can also be a negative. If the stock market crashes, the general partner may panic and sell low or be afraid to buy more. Therefore if you are choosing to invest into a private equity fund, it makes sense to identify how much of the general partner's capital is at risk.