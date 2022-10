Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today announced that the Board of Directors of ARLP’s general partner approved an increased cash distribution to its unitholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 (the "2022 Quarter").

ARLP unitholders will receive a cash distribution for the 2022 Quarter of $0.50 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.00 per unit), payable on November 14, 2022 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on November 7, 2022. The announced distribution represents a 150.0% increase over the cash distribution of $0.20 per unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and a 25.0% increase over the cash distribution of $0.40 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

As previously announced, ARLP will report financial results for the 2022 Quarter before the market opens on Monday, October 31, 2022 and Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 and request to be connected to the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. earnings conference call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8560 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call via the “investor relations” section of ARLP’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.arlp.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial U.S. Toll Free (844) 512-2921; International Toll (412) 317-6671 and request to be connected to replay using access code 13733069.

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b), with 100% of the partnership’s distributions to foreign investors attributable to gross income, gain or loss that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, ARLP’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable tax rate.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified energy company that is currently the largest coal producer in the eastern United States. ARLP also generates operating and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal and oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is positioning itself as an energy provider for the future by leveraging its core technology and operating competencies to make strategic investments in the fast-growing energy and infrastructure transition.

For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at [email protected].

