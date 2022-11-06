NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Spike Investment Corp. (“SSIC” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company that was formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies, today announced it will report financial results for its second quarter ended September 30, 2022, after market close on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

SSIC will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Participants may register for the call here . A live webcast of the call will also be available on the SSIC website at ssic.silverspikecap.com.

A replay of the call will be available at ssic.silverspikecap.com by end of day November 11, 2022.

Call Details – Silver Spike Investment Corp. Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

When : Thursday, November 10, 2022

: Thursday, November 10, 2022 Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET Webcast Live Stream : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v4gfpzh2

: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v4gfpzh2 Replay: ssic.silverspikecap.com

About Silver Spike Investment Corp.

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (“SSIC”) is a specialty finance company formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to cannabis companies. SSIC has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. SSIC is managed by Silver Spike Capital, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis and alternative health and wellness industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about SSIC, its current and prospective portfolio investments, its industry, its beliefs and opinions, and its assumptions. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “may,” “continue,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “targets,” “projects,” “outlook,” “potential,” “predicts” and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond SSIC’s control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in SSIC’s filings with the SEC. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date on which SSIC makes them. SSIC does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

