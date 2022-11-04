Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), an eyecare pharmaceutical company exclusively focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Monday, November 14, 2022, after the market close. The Company will also post its third quarter Letter to Stockholders to the “Investors” section of its website, harrowinc.com. Harrow will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details: Date: Monday, November 14, 2022 Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time Participant Dial-in: 1-833-953-2434 (U.S.)

1-412-317-5763 (International) Replay Dial-in (Passcode 7735845): (telephonic replay through November 21, 2022) 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.)

1-412-317-0088 (International) Webcast: (online replay through February 14, 2023) harrowinc.com

About Harrow

Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW) is an eyecare pharmaceutical company exclusively focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative ophthalmic therapies that are accessible and affordable. For more information about Harrow, including investor-related materials, please visit the corporate website, harrowinc.com, or Harrow’s LinkedIn page.

