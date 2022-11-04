NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



UserTesting, Inc. (: USER)’s sale to Thoma Bravo for $7.50 per share. If you are a UserTesting shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. ( AIMC)’s sale to Regal Rexnord Corporation for $62.00 per share. If you are an Altra shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. ( AGFS)’s proposed sale to Paine Schwartz Partners for $3.00 per share in cash. If you are an AgroFresh shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation ( AGTC)’s sale to Syncona Limited for $0.34 per share in cash plus potential future aggregate cash payments of up to $0.73 per share pursuant to contingent value rights. If you are an Applied Genetic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

