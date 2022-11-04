Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 04, 2022!

Piper Sandler Companies Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results; Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 Per Share

Piper+Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) has released its most recent financial results.

The complete earnings release can be found on the firm’s website at %3Cb%3Epipersandler.com%2Fearnings%3C%2Fb%3E

Join the earnings conference call on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CT.

Dial-in

888 254-3590 (in the U.S.)

+1 773 305-6853 (outside the U.S.)

Passcode

8903198

Access the conference call audio+webcast.

A playback of the call will be available at pipersandler.com%2Fearnings approximately three hours after the event.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

©2022. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005049/en/

