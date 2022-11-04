VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rover Metals Corp. (TSXV: ROVR) ( ROVMF) (FSE:4XO) (“Rover” or the “Company”) announces that further to its release of October 20, 2022, the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to consolidate its outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for each six (6) pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Consolidation”). The Company currently has 157,585,212 Common Shares issued and outstanding and following the completion of the Consolidation will have 26,264,202 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Effective at the opening October 31, 2022, the common shares of the Company will begin trading on a consolidated basis.

There will be no name change and no ticker symbol change in connection with the Consolidation and shareholder approval is not required.

Judson Culter, CEO at Rover Metals, states “a consolidation of our Company’s securities is necessary to position Rover for growth and success with our new critical mineral projects. Both the Let’s Go Lithium Project, and the IML Zinc-Copper Project require Phase 1 and Phase 2 Exploration Programs. Additionally, the Company’s existing gold projects require expanded Phase 2 Exploration Programs. Management and the Directors of the Company believe that the timing is right for a consolidation as the Company will need to finance future exploration at all of its mineral resource projects.

About Rover Metals

Rover is a publicly traded junior mining company that trades on the TSXV under symbol ROVR, on the OTCQB under symbol ROVMF, and on the FSE under symbol 4XO. The Company is now developing a diverse portfolio of mineral resource projects: (1) Nevada Claystone Lithium; (2) Zinc-Copper-Lead-Silver in NT, Canada; as well as (3) Gold in NT, Canada. The Company is exclusive to the mining jurisdictions of Canada and the U.S.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Rover's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. There can be no assurance that such statements prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any factor could cause actual results to differ materially from Rover’s expectations. Rover undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.