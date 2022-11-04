CHATSWORTH, CA, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") ( CVAT), a leading ESG driven company, which designs and manufactures innovative flow-through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide, is pleased to announce that it has appointed James W. Creamer III to the position of Chief Financial Officer effective October 21, 2022.

Jim has served as Chief Financial Officer for several publicly traded and private companies since 2005 following a fifteen-year investment banking career. Since 2011, Jim has been the Principle of Corporate Solution Advisors, LLC which offers outsourced, fractional CFO services to small, growth-oriented companies in various industries including technology, video game development, mining, oil & gas, and real estate. Between 1990 and 2005, Jim held positions as Vice President of Commercial Banking at Vectra Bank Colorado, Vice President of Investment Banking at J.P. Turner & Company, Director of Equity Research at Global Capital Securities and Vice President of Institutional Fixed Income Sales at Hanifen Imhoff, Inc.

Jim received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Arizona State University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., commented, “We are pleased to welcome Jim to the team as our new CFO. His experience and leadership will help the Company significantly at this critical time of our growth strategy.”

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 48 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/.

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feeds updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and our ability to perform as anticipated and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

8187180905

[email protected]



