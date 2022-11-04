BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+Wholesale+Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced it will be keeping its doors closed on Thursday, November 24 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Our team members demonstrate hard work and dedication day in and day out, to both our members and communities. So as the holiday season approaches, it’s important for them to be able to spend well-deserved time off with family and loved ones,” said Jeff Desroches, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “2022 marks the 16th consecutive year we are keeping our doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, but we are looking forward to welcoming our members back into the club so they can continue shopping our unmatched holiday deals.”

BJ's Wholesale Club Holiday Hours*:

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24: Closed

Black Friday, Nov. 25: 8 a.m. open

Saturday, Dec. 24: 8 a.m. open

Sunday, Dec. 25: Closed

Saturday, Dec. 31: 8 a.m. open

Sunday, Jan. 1: 9 a.m. open

*Select clubs will have extended closing hours prior to Thanksgiving as well as throughout the holiday season. Check with your local club or BJs.com%2Flocations for those extended hours or for specialty hours such as BJ’s Optical.

Members can kick off their holiday shopping now by finding unbeatable savings on a wide assortment of seasonal décor, home essentials, housewares, technology, toys, apparel and so much more, both in-club and online at BJs.com. On Thanksgiving Day, members will be able to take advantage of BJ’s 5-Day Deals event, beginning online at BJs.com. When BJ’s club doors re-open on Friday, November 25 at 8 a.m., members can continue to shop this event, while enjoying a treasure-hunt experience and saving on a wide variety of holiday deals.

%3Cb%3EDeals+to+Deck+Your+Halls%3C%2Fb%3E : available Oct. 27 – Nov. 17, 2022, while supplies last

available Oct. 27 – Nov. 17, 2022, while supplies last %3Cb%3EGifting+Wonderland+Deals%3C%2Fb%3E : available Nov. 15 – Nov. 28, 2022, while supplies last

available Nov. 15 – Nov. 28, 2022, while supplies last %3Cb%3E5-Day+Deals%3C%2Fb%3E: available Nov. 24 - Nov. 28, 2022, while supplies last

Beginning Monday, November 28 – Friday, December 3, members can shop Cyber Week deals on everything from the hottest toys to the latest tech, home décor, fitness equipment and much more.

To find BJ’s latest holiday deals, pricing and an expanded selection, members can visit BJs.com%2Fdeals.

As part of its commitment to convenient shopping, BJ’s continues to encourage members to shop their way, with a variety of shopping options including in-club+shopping, ship-to-home, same-day+delivery, in-club+pickup, and curbside+pickup. Recently, BJ’s introduced Same-Day+Select, a membership add-on that allows members to pay a one-time fee upfront for either unlimited or a set number of same-day grocery deliveries. Plus, BJ’s now offers members a flexible way to finance their larger holiday purchases over $99 with its buy+now%2C+pay+later+payment+option. Shoppers interested in becoming a BJ’s member can learn more by going to BJs.com.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:BJ, Financial) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States focused on delivering significant value to its members. The Company provides a curated assortment of grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services to offer a differentiated shopping experience that is further enhanced by its omnichannel capabilities. Since pioneering the warehouse club model in New England in 1984, the Company currently operates 232 clubs and 163 BJ's Gas® locations in 18 states. For more information, please visit us at www.BJs.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005116/en/