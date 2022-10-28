Regis Management CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 53 stocks valued at a total of $412.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(29.82%), VEA(10.71%), and IEFA(8.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Regis Management CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 99,800-share investment in ARCA:PWZ. Previously, the stock had a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.41 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.77 per share and a market cap of $552.90Mil. The stock has returned -15.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 31,000-share investment in NAS:BND. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.52 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.52 per share and a market cap of $80.12Bil. The stock has returned -15.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Regis Management CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SPOT by 24,295 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.01.

On 10/28/2022, Spotify Technology SA traded for a price of $82.03 per share and a market cap of $15.79Bil. The stock has returned -70.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spotify Technology SA has a price-book ratio of 6.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Regis Management CO LLC bought 20,419 shares of ARCA:BOND for a total holding of 176,797. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.1.

On 10/28/2022, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $88.365 per share and a market cap of $2.95Bil. The stock has returned -17.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Active Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Regis Management CO LLC bought 28,290 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 222,065. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.93.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.26 per share and a market cap of $55.27Bil. The stock has returned -31.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

