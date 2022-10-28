HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 BAYVIEW CIRCLE, SUITE 500 NEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 320 stocks valued at a total of $781.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(14.83%), QQQ(10.80%), and UPS(7.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 611,284 shares in ARCA:PSQ, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.34 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $14.4104 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned 26.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 30,378 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/28/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $275.19 per share and a market cap of $150.07Bil. The stock has returned -28.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 410,465 shares in ARCA:SH, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.66 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $16.1 per share and a market cap of $3.15Bil. The stock has returned 12.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 9,761 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/28/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $382.71 per share and a market cap of $358.01Bil. The stock has returned -15.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT reduced their investment in NAS:FFWM by 140,000 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.84.

On 10/28/2022, First Foundation Inc traded for a price of $16.08 per share and a market cap of $895.44Mil. The stock has returned -37.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Foundation Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-book ratio of 0.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.