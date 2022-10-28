CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 172 stocks valued at a total of $408.00Mil. The top holdings were VTIP(4.26%), VB(3.40%), and AAPL(3.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 81,440 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.115 per share and a market cap of $38.21Bil. The stock has returned -7.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 14,781-share investment in NYSE:ROG. Previously, the stock had a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $258.9 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Rogers Corp traded for a price of $237.8227 per share and a market cap of $4.45Bil. The stock has returned 23.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rogers Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 31.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.15 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:VNQ by 39,280 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $81.63 per share and a market cap of $32.96Bil. The stock has returned -22.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.16.

CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC. reduced their investment in BATS:FLOT by 53,655 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.235 per share and a market cap of $9.16Bil. The stock has returned -0.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC. bought 32,730 shares of NYSE:SCHW for a total holding of 37,107. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.43.

On 10/28/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $78.94 per share and a market cap of $146.70Bil. The stock has returned -3.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09 and a price-sales ratio of 7.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

