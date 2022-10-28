PENSIOENFONDS RAIL & OV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

SPF Beheer BV is a pensions and employee benefits specialist firm based out of the Netherlands. The company manages over 18.1 billion euros of investments for the Railway Pension Fund and the Public Transport Pension Fund. SPF Beheer BV focuses on a specific set of core values in order to dictate its day to day operations: being a solid pension administrator and asset manager, being driven to deliver quality and be able to find solutions to, in turn, achieve desired results, being involved in the interest of the clients that it caters to, including workers, employers, and government entities, and being innovative and initiative driven to be able to secure futures for its clients with a long term horizon. The company currently operates with over 190 employees and is considered a medium sized player in the pension industry on a global scale while being an important player within the Netherlands itself. SPF Beheer BV currently provides “consultancy and implementation of pensions, asset management and various additional arrangements for a select group of customers” and administers pensions for over 100 thousand total participants. The company conducts its research internally and externally, investing in a variety of sectors on a global scale. SPF Beheer BV invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, which makes up another sixth of its total allocations, industrials, consumer staples, materials, finance, health care, and transports sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for just over 18 quarters on average although SPF Beheer BV holds its top 10 allocations, which mankes up over a third of the company’s total asset allocations, for only 1.9 quarters on average.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $3.35Bil. The top holdings were NKE(22.60%), ALB(3.14%), and TJX(2.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PENSIOENFONDS RAIL & OV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,330-share investment in NYSE:MMM. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.19 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $123.55 per share and a market cap of $67.88Bil. The stock has returned -27.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PENSIOENFONDS RAIL & OV reduced their investment in NYSE:ALB by 744 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $254.29.

On 10/28/2022, Albemarle Corp traded for a price of $285.83 per share and a market cap of $33.05Bil. The stock has returned 22.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Albemarle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 127.10, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 67.92 and a price-sales ratio of 7.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PENSIOENFONDS RAIL & OV reduced their investment in NYSE:ABC by 1,466 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.61.

On 10/28/2022, AmerisourceBergen Corp traded for a price of $157.02 per share and a market cap of $32.31Bil. The stock has returned 31.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AmerisourceBergen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-book ratio of 144.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PENSIOENFONDS RAIL & OV reduced their investment in NYSE:ATO by 1,271 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $114.56.

On 10/28/2022, Atmos Energy Corp traded for a price of $105.3 per share and a market cap of $14.65Bil. The stock has returned 17.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atmos Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PENSIOENFONDS RAIL & OV reduced their investment in NYSE:AZO by 119 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2178.52.

On 10/28/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2535.57 per share and a market cap of $48.14Bil. The stock has returned 42.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

