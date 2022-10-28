TIEDEMANN ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

520 MADISON AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 232 stocks valued at a total of $1.65Bil. The top holdings were SPMD(15.98%), IJH(13.16%), and ITOT(10.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TIEDEMANN ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 990,328 shares in ARCA:IJH, giving the stock a 13.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $240.38 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $240.1687 per share and a market cap of $60.91Bil. The stock has returned -11.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 2.00.

The guru established a new position worth 2,165,200 shares in ARCA:ITOT, giving the stock a 10.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $88.01 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $85.05 per share and a market cap of $39.33Bil. The stock has returned -17.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.09.

TIEDEMANN ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 41,817 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $351.71 per share and a market cap of $260.47Bil. The stock has returned -15.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, TIEDEMANN ADVISORS, LLC bought 392,453 shares of NAS:VMBS for a total holding of 704,975. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.39.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $44.555 per share and a market cap of $13.70Bil. The stock has returned -14.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

TIEDEMANN ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 353,189 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $31.26 per share and a market cap of $24.62Bil. The stock has returned -7.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 5.69.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.