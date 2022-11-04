Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (“B&W” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BW) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 27, 2022, B&W revised full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA, expecting $70 million to $80 million. The Company explained that the reduction was due to “delay of revenue recognition on certain projects” caused by “global supply chain pressures and shortages caused by geopolitical issues and the war in Ukraine.”

On this news, B&W’s stock fell $2.97, or 37.2%, to close at $5.02 per share on October 27, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased B&W securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

