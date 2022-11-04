NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street celebrates its 400th episode with an impressive lineup of corporate executive interviews, airing on the Newsmax station Sunday, October 30, 2022, 10-11 AM ET.

New to The Street’s milestone episode #400 features the following nine corporate guest interviews:

1). Ecology Solutions- The Sustainable Green Team ( SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group , a Corporate documentary.

2). Pet Health - PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s ( PETV) ( PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO & President.

3). Mining- Tocvan Ventures Corp.'s ( TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF) interview with Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO.

4). Fintech/Cryptocurrency- Fantom Foundation's (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) interview with CEO/CIO Michael Kong.

5.) Ecommerce Loyalty Program - Society Pass, Inc.'s ( SOPA) ($SOPA) interview with Dennis Nguyen, CEO.

6). GOLD – Glint Pay's interview with Jason Cozens, CEO.

7). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

8). Auto Parts Marketplace - Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc.'s ( FLES) ($FLES) interview with Christopher Davenport, CEO.

9). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street airs the Corporate documentary on the business relationship between The Sustainable Green Team ( SGTM) ($SGTM) and Australian Company VRM BioLogik Group . Kellie Walters, CEO of the VRM BioLogik Group, explains their Company's mission in restoring topsoil's water content and nutrition for 25% of the globe's arable lands. The Founder/President of VRM BioLogik Group dedicated over 30 years to developing and deploying the Humi S oil product oil product to improve all soil types and increase worldwide agricultural yields. In 2020, the team at VRM BioLogik met with The Sustainable Green Team, a US-based Company that creates eco-friendly, sustainable solutions from agricultural tree waste. With an established 30+ year market presence in the US, The Sustainable Green Team's CEO, Tony Raynor, and his wife, Tami Raynor, entered into collaboration with VRM BioLogik. The Sustainable Green Team will utilize VRM BioLogik Group's hydrosynthesis technology in the US to create the HumiSoil product for sales and distribution in the North American marketplace. With Earth's population of about eight billion people, farmable land is becoming scarce, and with both entities working in tandem, they can expand the revolutionary HumiSoil's agricultural reaches. Taking green wastes and food byproducts and converting them using VRM's hydrosynthesis technology, "Growing Water," for the masses can create sustainable solutions for food production. The documentary gives views on the ecological visions of both entities and shows the practical solutions now available. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

New to The Street TV is airing the Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview with John Lai, CEO / President PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV) ( PETVW) ($PETV). The Company is a biomedical device company that manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. Talking with TV Host Jane King, John gives viewers an update on the recent launch of the distribution agreement between PETV and MWI Animal Health (MWI), a leading animal health products and services distributor and Amerisource Bergen subsidiary . With over $5B in annual revenue, MWI is one of the largest distributors of veterinary drugs and products, with lots of business resources and skilled personnel. Securos is the educational division at MWI, which provides hands-on training, resources, and continuing education for veterinarians, helping them understand the full benefits of products. The educational and sales/marketing teams at MWI now promote and distribute PETV's injectable patented Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology that treats osteoarthritis and joint afflictions for dogs, horses, and cats. As a naturally derived product, Spryng mimics collagen tissue that significantly improves animals' afflicted joints. The feline osteoarthritis version of Spryng is coming to market soon. John says the Spryng roll-out with MWI is going very well. He explains three reasons for Spryng's continued growth: 1) it is a naturally derived product, 2) it is not a pharmaceutical or biologically derived product, and 3) it has a recyclable package in line with ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards. Recently, PETV hired more seasoned personnel with over two decades of sales/marketing experience in the pet industry. COVID increased pet adoption, but with the recent economic slowdown, pet owners are not buying as many pet products. Since Spryng is a less expensive and viable treatment for pet osteoarthritis, covered by pet insurance, John informs viewers that most pet owners seek quality care for their pets regardless of economic conditions. PETV continues to see increases in veterinarians' using Spryng. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ and Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ . The segment is an updated version of the original interview, which aired on September 25, 2022.

Brodie Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO of Tocvan Ventures Corp ( TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF) is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the New York Stock Exchange Studio. Tocvan Ventures Corp. is a natural resource Company that acquires, explores, and develops mineral resource properties. During the interview, Brodie gives viewers a broad overview of the Company's objective in seeking mineral resource projects with historical data in known mineralized regions. In the State of Sonora, Mexico, Tocvan's has two exciting properties, the Pilar Project and El Picacho Project , both in exploration stages, within known historical geological gold-silver bearing belts. The State of Sonra has an active mining industry with roads, utilities, and other infrastructures, allowing Tocvan to have a low-cost operational existence. The area has well-educated and established mining personnel available as a viable human resource for the Company. Tocvan's management team comprises successful geologists, finance, and market experts. Brodie expects price volatilities in gold/silver to continue in the short run. Still, long-term prices should rise due to worldwide inflationary concerns and technological advancements in products using precious metals. Viewers can learn more about Tocvan Ventures Corp.'s gold and silver mining concessions in Mexico by downloading the on-screen QR code, available during the show or visiting Tocvan Ventures Corp - https://tocvan.com/ .

The New to The Street airs the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio interview with Michael Kong, Chief Executive Officer/ Chief Innovation Officer at Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) ("Fantom"). TV Host Jane King talks with Michael, who explains the Company's highly scalable blockchain platform that offers DeFi, cryptocurrency trading, decentralized apps (dApps), and enterprise ecosystems to end-users. The ecosystem continues to evolve with new advanced technologies and business development products provided to end-users. Michael says that gaming continues to grow in Fantom's ecosystem. The number of games deployed on the platform offers gamers a variety of gaming spectrums to play. Michael informs viewers that a Twitter feed site, nick.ftm breaks down each game on Fantom and does a great job describing gameplay. Michael sees blockchain and other cryptocurrency ecosystems directly affected by global macroeconomic issues. Market changes in the tech sectors significantly change the crypto prices. As tech goes upward or downward, crypto moves in tandem. Michael sees an upward price appreciation in the space because he believes that the central banks worldwide cannot sustain higher interest rates. The recent Bank of England's decision to stabilize its markets with bond purchases proves that interest rates will come back down. Worldwide, governments cannot afford their debt payment obligations at current rates. Michael believes many have lost confidence in global monetary policies and will migrate to using crypto for goods/services. As a keynote presenter at the SmartCon convention, NYC, and other forthcoming conventions, Michael talks at these conventions about Fantom's business use cases: speed, security, and scalability. End-users on the Fantom Foundation platform enjoy the professionalism available for tech support, market support, fundraising activities, and secure and inexpensive transactions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Fantom Foundation - https://fantom.foundation/ . The segment is an updated version of the original interview, which aired on October 9, 2022.

New to The Street TV airs Dennis Nguyen's, Founder, CEO, and Chairman at Society Pass, Inc. ( SOPA) ($SOPA) interview from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Dennis provides TV Host Jane King with a corporate update on the Company's business activities throughout Southeast Asia. As a leading data-driven loyalty and e-commerce ecosystem, Society Pass's digital ecosystem growth continues with a focus on different business verticals, including lifestyle, telecom, travel, food/beverage, and digital media. Dennis explains that SOPA looks at each potential acquisition with a strict matrix. A target entity must have visionary entrepreneurs, founders with recognizable credentials, a 3–4-year successful track record, and 50-70% growth rates. Acquisition targets must be within five countries of interest, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. Society Pass plans to join all its businesses with its Society Points loyalty platform. The ecosystem continues growing, with over 3.3 million registered users and over 200,000 registered merchants. As the ecosystem grows, revenue increases, and the reward points become more valuable. The Company's recent acquisition of NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based online travel agency, added over 1.2 million registered users to the SOPA ecosystem. Its subsidiary, Leflair.com , Vietnam's leading lifestyle e-commerce platform, continues growing with more end-users onboarding onto the ecosystem. Southeast Asia has strong GDP growth, a population of approximately 630 million with a median age of 26-32, and over 80% of its society owns smartphones. SOPA believes these macroeconomic and demographic statistics can establish strong revenue expectations for user growth of the Society Pass digital ecosystem. Also, the number of free trade agreement amongst the Southeast Asian countries give Society Pass another opportunity to grow its ecosystem further. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Society Pass, Inc. - https://thesocietypass.com/ . The segment is an updated version of the original interview, which aired on October 2, 2022.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Jason Cozens, CEO at Glint Pay , from the Nasdaq MarketSite . Glint Pay is the only worldwide payment platform that uses allocated GOLD for everyday purchases. Jason explains how anyone can own gold and use that holding to pay for daily goods and services. The Glint Pay App is available to everyone 18 years and older, and once approved, account holders can buy, sell, save, spend, and send GOLD holdings with minimal fees using a debit MasterCard. Each account holder's GOLD is stored in secure vaults in Switzerland and insured. Each time a transaction occurs, that percentage changes the gold amounts held on account. Jason has seen an 85% devaluation of the US dollar in his lifetime. He became very aware of the structural limitations of the financial system during the housing crisis in 2008. Jason saw a patchwork of central bank efforts to prop up struggling economies through fiat money manipulations, increasing money supply and inflationary effects. Each Glint account holder, in essence, creates an individualized gold standard for themselves while protecting their purchasing power from being destroyed by economic pressures worldwide. Inflation is a significant tax on everyone worldwide; get the Glint App and protect yourselves from fiat monetary issues. Download the app to buy, save, spend, and send real GOLD and Fiat currencies digitally with Glint. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Glint Pay - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

On this week's New to The Street show, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), is with TV Host Jane King at the New York Stock Exchange studio. Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s Sekur® cybersecurity software products give end-users secure email and text massage solutions. Big Tech social media platforms are always in the news for various reasons. Kanye West (Ye) recently stated his intent to buy the social media platform Parlor . The saga with Elon Musk's tentative take-over of Twitter continues. Hackers love these open-source social media platforms to spread malware and other electronic infections designed to steal personal data. Alain explains that hackers use very sophisticated AI (Artificial Intelligence) programs to monitor accounts; they know the suitable topics to attract interest to get one to open emails or download a site full of intended harm. Hackers like two main subject matters: financial/taxes and political. Emails and posts with these topics get the most actions where hackers gain access to your devices and data. Alain reminds viewers to be diligent, look at the email/post, and ensure legitimacy before engaging a response; do not click anything if you are unsure. These simple steps will certainly reduce your chances of becoming a hack attack victim. The best defense is using the Company's SekurMail and SekurMessenger, a military-encrypted closed-loop system. Subscription fees are as low as $7.00 per month. Sekur Private Data doesn't use any Big Tech open-source platforms, never mines data, never uses 3rd party providers, and never asks for a phone number from a subscriber for services. The Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and Sekur® - http://www.Sekur.com .

New to The Street airs TV Host Jane King's Nasdaq MarketSite studio interview with Christopher Davenport, Chief Executive Officer of Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. ( FLES) ($FLES). Christopher explains the uniqueness of the Company's online auto-part marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com . He describes how the Company evolved from its single-source product eCommerce site LiftKits4less.com into its growing marketplace platform. He explains the difference between eCommerce single-source sites and Marketplace platforms. The Company's technology-driven platform enables buyers and sellers to interact in selling parts for cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and boats. As an eCommerce marketplace platform where buyers buy and sellers sell, the Company works to attract large entities that onboard their products onto the site. The site is adding almost 3 million parts to the platform, and Auto Parts 4Less can offer buyers/sellers a seamless interaction platform. With no competitors, Auto Parts 4Less seeks to grow itself organically from its users, part buyers & sellers. The platform earns revenues from reasonable percentages of each buyer and seller transaction. The Company has low operational costs with no warehousing and shipping expenses. The Company publicly trades on the OTCQB with the trading symbol FLES. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ . The segment is an updated version of the original interview, which aired on October 16, 2022.

New to The Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ). This week Alain and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry discuss META (f.k.a- Facebook) sending a notice to about 1 million users about a login hack. META's open-source WhatsApp and other free software require a phone number to download an app. Many hacks come from phone numbers used on these open Big Tech platforms. These Companies, which offer free text messaging and email programs, are not cybersecurity entities; they are marketing entities that want to harvest data and resell it for profit. Unfortunately, end-users become victims of a cybersecurity breach where they share personal and private data on these platforms, which can get stolen. Alain gives viewers frightening information that, most likely, the Chinese have every US citizen's social security number and health records. Also, DNA records are probably in the Chinese hands since 23andMe uses Big-Tech platforms for data. Switzerland has modern nuclear and biochemical fall-out shelters throughout the country to help citizens in the event of an attack. Sekur products are hosted in Switzerland, using a proprietary military-grade type of encryption. End-users, both individuals and companies, who subscribe to Sekur's suite of solutions are getting a cybersecurity solution that can virtually eliminate electronic communication hacks. It is like a cybersecurity communications fall-out shelter for subscribers who know they are protected. The SekurSend/SekurReply features on SekurMail / SekurMessenger and the Chat-by-Invite function operate on a closed-loop private and secure platform. For as low as $7.00 a month, a subscriber gets 100G storage.Additionally, a subscriber can use PROMO CODE: SEKUR15 to get 15% savings on a yearly plan, and by getting the first two months free, a subscriber is saving about 33% in total. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth?"

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ( SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ( SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. ( PETV) ( PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. ( PETV) ( PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals cost-effectively and time-efficiently. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and methods of use. The Company's lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ .

About Tocvan Ventures Corp ( TCVNF) (CSE: TOC) (FSE: TV3) ($TCVNF)

Tocvan Ventures Corp. ("Tocvan) is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets ( TCVNF), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TOC), and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: TV3). The Company is an early-stage natural resource company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and, if warranted, developing mineral properties. Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company created to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector. By identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities, the Company's management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 37 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent a tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value - https://tocvan.com/ .

About Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM):

Fantom Foundation (CRYPTO: FTM) ($FTM) is an open-source, decentralized Smart Contract platform for DApps and digital assets created as an alternative to Ethereum. Fantom aims to overcome the limitations of previous-generation blockchains and balance three components: scalability, security, and decentralization. The project offers tools to simplify integrating existing DApps, a complex staking reward system, and built-in DeFi instruments. Fantom is a Layer-1 blockchain that uses a scratch-built consensus mechanism and independent consensus layer, Lachesis, to facilitate DeFi and related services based on smart contracts. Lachesis provides security for other layers, including Opera, Fantom's EVM-compatible Smart Contract chain. Fantom's key strengths are its performance and efficient transaction processing; transactions settle in 1-2 seconds, costing just a few cents per transaction. As a result, Fantom provides higher scalability but lower cost - https://fantom.foundation/ .

About Society Pass, Inc. ( SOPA) ($SOPA):

Society Pass, Inc . ( SOPA) ($SOPA) is building Southeast Asia's next-generation loyalty and data-focused marketing platform. The Company's technology ecosystem enables companies to work synergistically, transforming how consumers and merchants interact. SOPA aims to generate customer loyalty and revenue for merchants and ease of consumer transactions. More transaction data becomes available as more merchants and consumers register on the Society Pass platform. More data generation creates opportunities to develop loyalty programs for consumers and merchants - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About Glint Pay:

Glint Pay allows the client to choose a monetary position in currency or gold as money. Clients can buy, save, exchange, and spend global currencies and gold at cheaper rates than banks. Glint is reliable and gives you more financial choices and more freedom. In addition to Glint Pay's ground-breaking gold currency, their app offers clients the freedom to save in USD and gold. Clients can exchange between them in seconds, on the move, and always get the real exchange rate and low, transparent fees. Use the Glint card to spend the money saved in wallets in more than 150 currencies, anywhere around the world that accepts Mastercard with only a 0.5% transaction fee. Glint is an Electronic Money Institution authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FAC) in the United Kingdom - https://glintpay.com/en_us/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at [email protected] or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. ( FLES) ($FLES):

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. ( FLES) ($FLES), through their wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., is the operator of an aftermarket auto parts eCommerce site LiftKits4less.com , for trucks and jeeps, which they have operated for approximately seven years, as well as AutoParts4Less.com , a multi-seller marketplace dedicated to automotive parts that they are in the process of launching now. AutoParts4Less.com offers buyers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, and RVs on a single platform.The Company expects its automotive marketplace to eventually have millions of unique SKUs for sale and multiple sellers for most SKUs listed. These platforms should provide buyers with more options at lower prices. The Company is developing best-in-class technological modules to increase visitor conversions by adding how-to content and other website services. The marketing and branding strategy entails SEO traffic, pay-per-click, and the sponsorship of multiple drivers in NASCAR motorsports. The AutoParts4Less.com marketplace is highly scalable and can take advantage of the network effect, meaning as more sellers participate on the platform, it will attract more sellers and thus more buyers - https://www.the4lessgroup.com/ , https://www.autoparts4less.com/ & https://liftkits4less.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

[email protected]

"New to The Street" Business Development Office.

1-516-696-5900

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0bfdd61-344a-446c-849f-2a5166bad9ff