COMERICA BANK recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Comerica Bank is a financial services company that was founded in Detroit and is currently headquartered out of Dallas. The company can trace its history back to the Detroit Savings Fund Institute founded in 1948 by Elon Farnsworth. The company would change its name to the Detroit Savings Bank and Detroit bank in 1871 and 1936, respectively. Comerica Bank can also trace its history back to the Manufacturers National Bank of Detroit, which was founded in 1933 and would join the bank in its merger in 1992. The bank would go through a series of mergers in 1956 with The Birmingham National Bank, Ferndale National Bank, and Detroit Wabeek Bank and Trust Company to create the Detroit Bank & Trust Company in 1956. DetroitBank Corporation would be created in 1973 as a holding company. The company would change its name to its current Comerica name in 1982, continuing to expand its presence through mergers with companies such as Grand Bancshares, Inc. and forming various regional based subsidiaries including Comerica Trust Company of Florida. Comerica acquired Imperial Bancorp in 2001 and would consolidate its bank charters in 2003 before moving its corporate headquarters to its current location in Dallas. The company currently operates through a variety of subsidiaries including its Michigan Market of Comerica Bank, California Market of Comerica Bank, Texas Market of Comerica Bank, Comerica Bank – Canada, Comerica Insurance Services, Inc., Comerica Leasing Corporation, and Comerica Securities, Inc., among various others. Comerica bank currently has a variety of operations across the United States as well as in Canada and Mexico with the holding company Comerica Inc. being the 22nd largest U.S. Financial Holding Company. The company has over 9,000 employees located in almost 500 locations, having almost $70 billion in total assets under management and bringing in over $2.5 billion in revenue.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2125 stocks valued at a total of $11.86Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.34%), MSFT(2.49%), and IVV(1.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COMERICA BANK’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COMERICA BANK bought 173,747 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 190,560. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.115 per share and a market cap of $38.21Bil. The stock has returned -7.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

COMERICA BANK reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 360,751 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $31.26 per share and a market cap of $24.62Bil. The stock has returned -7.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 5.69.

COMERICA BANK reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 196,270 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.41.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.75 per share and a market cap of $16.70Bil. The stock has returned -4.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

COMERICA BANK reduced their investment in NYSE:AVLR by 120,736 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.61.

On 10/28/2022, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.48 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, COMERICA BANK bought 45,677 shares of ARCA:IWB for a total holding of 703,843. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $218.33.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $210.89 per share and a market cap of $27.29Bil. The stock has returned -17.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

