EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Eagle Capital Management LLC is an employee owned investment management firm that was founded in 1988 by Ravenel and Beth Curry. The firm’s goal is to “create an environment in which original, thoughtful research and rigorous valuation discipline drive long-term investment decisions” and currently offers only one strategy, the Eagle Equity Portfolio. Eagle Capital Management’s diverse line of clients includes pooled investment vehicles, individuals, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans, charities, corporations, sovereign entities, endowments, and state and municipal government entities.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 43 stocks valued at a total of $21.95Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.56%), GOOG(7.81%), and AMZN(6.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 3,956,477 shares of NYSE:COP for a total holding of 5,891,021. The trade had a 1.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.75.

On 10/28/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $127.75 per share and a market cap of $161.22Bil. The stock has returned 75.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MAR by 2,432,024 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.75.

On 10/28/2022, Marriott International Inc traded for a price of $157.91 per share and a market cap of $50.71Bil. The stock has returned -1.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marriott International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-book ratio of 28.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.91 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 4,961,037 shares of NYSE:WFC for a total holding of 23,071,555. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.96.

On 10/28/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $45.65 per share and a market cap of $173.26Bil. The stock has returned -6.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AON by 401,516 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.68.

On 10/28/2022, Aon PLC traded for a price of $280.135 per share and a market cap of $58.71Bil. The stock has returned -12.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-book ratio of 86.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.00 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MS by 1,367,469 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.29.

On 10/28/2022, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $80.33 per share and a market cap of $136.69Bil. The stock has returned -17.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

