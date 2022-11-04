U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan and Vice Chair of Wealth Management and Investment Services Gunjan Kedia will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference.

The presentation will begin at 8:15 a.m. ET on Friday, November 4 in Boston.

A live webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the “Webcasts+and+Presentations” section of the U.S. Bank Investor+Relations+website. A replay will be made available on the same site following the event.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp with nearly 70,000 employees and $601 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

