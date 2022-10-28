Bridgewater Advisors Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

600 FIFTH AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10020

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 126 stocks valued at a total of $362.00Mil. The top holdings were AVLV(10.06%), AAPL(7.20%), and JPST(6.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,091,535-share investment in NYSE:WFG. Previously, the stock had a 17.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.75 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd traded for a price of $75.23 per share and a market cap of $6.46Bil. The stock has returned -6.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 3.15, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought 45,390 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 188,392. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/28/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.846 per share and a market cap of $2,327.04Bil. The stock has returned -2.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-book ratio of 40.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.21 and a price-sales ratio of 6.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought 17,736 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 40,180. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/28/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $229.485 per share and a market cap of $1,690.30Bil. The stock has returned -29.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-book ratio of 9.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.30 and a price-sales ratio of 8.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought 201,158 shares of BATS:DFIC for a total holding of 263,563. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.46.

On 10/28/2022, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $20.35 per share and a market cap of $1.38Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

The guru sold out of their 9,573-share investment in ARCA:SPY. Previously, the stock had a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $395.76 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $382.71 per share and a market cap of $358.01Bil. The stock has returned -15.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

