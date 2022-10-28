Harfst & Associates, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 100 stocks valued at a total of $333.00Mil. The top holdings were RJF(33.15%), IVV(12.08%), and QQQ(5.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Harfst & Associates, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Harfst & Associates, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VRIG by 917,834 shares. The trade had a 6.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.65.

On 10/28/2022, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol traded for a price of $24.5499 per share and a market cap of $574.47Mil. The stock has returned -0.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 7,890-share investment in NAS:SAFM. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $211.78 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Sanderson Farms Inc traded for a price of $204 per share and a market cap of $4.55Bil. The stock has returned 13.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sanderson Farms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 11,156 shares in NYSE:PRU, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.26 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Prudential Financial Inc traded for a price of $103.23 per share and a market cap of $37.88Bil. The stock has returned -4.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prudential Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 961.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Harfst & Associates, Inc. bought 2,788 shares of NYSE:CB for a total holding of 11,805. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.89.

On 10/28/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $210.3 per share and a market cap of $87.41Bil. The stock has returned 9.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Harfst & Associates, Inc. bought 957 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 4,773. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 10/28/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $547.83 per share and a market cap of $506.79Bil. The stock has returned 20.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-book ratio of 6.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

