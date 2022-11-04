Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) is honoured to announce that the company has won the Prix Galien USA 2022 Award for Best Digital Health Solution in recognition of its AI-driven precision medicine platform. The award was presented Thursday at the Prix Galien Forum in New York City. Worldwide, the Prix Galien, which recognizes excellence in scientific innovation that improves the state of human health, is regarded as the most coveted prize in biopharmaceutical research.

Exscientia is focused on designing fundamentally better drugs – faster. The company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-driven functional precision medicine platform enables a “patient-first” approach by integrating primary human tissue samples into early target and drug discovery research. Earlier this year, the next-generation platform, which aims to reinvent the way drugs are discovered and developed, was clinically proven to guide treatment selection and improve cancer treatment outcomes, in the landmark EXALT-1 study.

EXALT-1 demonstrated the ability of one of Exscientia’s AI-discovered medicines to improve cancer treatment outcomes, marking the first time a functional precision oncology platform improved patient outcomes in an interventional clinical study. Today, the live tissue technology used in that study is a core component underpinning Exscientia’s end-to-end platform, which has discovered the first three AI-designed molecules to enter clinical trials, dramatically cutting the time and cost required to generate novel molecules with the potential to become approved medicines.

“Sincere thanks to the Galien Foundation and Business France for this incredible honour. Exscientia is humbled to receive this recognition and grateful to our incredible team whose vision made it possible,” said Exscientia founder and CEO Andrew Hopkins, DPhil. “This award is a recognition of the enormous potential that AI holds to transform how our industry discovers and develops the right drug for the right patient. This award recognized the potential of our AI driven precision medicine platform to truly bring the vision of personalised medicine to the benefit of the patient. The day is coming when all medicines will be discovered and developed by harnessing the power of AI. At Exscientia, we are proud to be pioneering the way forward.”

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Exscientia is headquartered in Oxford (England, U.K.), with offices in Vienna (Austria), Dundee (Scotland, U.K.), Boston (Mass., U.S.), Miami (Fla., U.S.), Cambridge (England, U.K.), and Osaka (Japan).

Visit us at www.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter %40exscientiaAI.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to the progress of discovery and development of candidate molecules, and the timing and progress of, and data reported from, clinical trials of Exscientia’s product candidates, and Exscientia’s expectations regarding its projected revenue and cash runway. Any statement describing Exscientia’s goals, plans, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to: the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic could have on the Company’s business, including the scope, progress and expansion of Exscientia’s product development efforts; the initiation, scope and progress of Exscientia’s and its partners’ planned and ongoing pre-clinical studies and clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments; the process of discovering, developing and commercialising product candidates that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics; and the endeavour of building a business around such product candidates. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section and other sections of Exscientia’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 23, 2022 (File No. 001-40850), and other filings that Exscientia makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2F), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Exscientia’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Although Exscientia’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by the Company. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005290/en/