Grove Bank & Trust recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 206 stocks valued at a total of $404.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(7.75%), IJR(7.49%), and AAPL(6.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Grove Bank & Trust’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Grove Bank & Trust bought 67,795 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 195,865. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/28/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $151.846 per share and a market cap of $2,327.04Bil. The stock has returned -2.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-book ratio of 40.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.21 and a price-sales ratio of 6.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 15,571 shares in NAS:VGSH, giving the stock a 0.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.41 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.75 per share and a market cap of $16.70Bil. The stock has returned -4.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 13,647-share investment in NYSE:GSK. Previously, the stock had a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.57 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of $32.995 per share and a market cap of $66.54Bil. The stock has returned -15.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Grove Bank & Trust bought 18,557 shares of ARCA:IAU for a total holding of 30,510. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $31.26 per share and a market cap of $24.62Bil. The stock has returned -7.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 5.69.

During the quarter, Grove Bank & Trust bought 3,720 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 5,377. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $153.32 per share and a market cap of $49.59Bil. The stock has returned -7.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold Shares ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

