Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has completed a significant renovation to its Lubbock, Texas, office, home to Tyler’s Local Government Division. The building expansion and renovation allows Tyler to grow its local employee count from 261 to 350 and reflects Tyler’s continued investment in the South Plains. Tyler currently employs more than 7,200 employees throughout the country.

“Our updated office supports an atmosphere of creativity, collaboration, flexibility, and fun that drives high performing teams. Especially as more employees have returned to the office, we want to make sure they are energized by their work environment,” said Dane Womble, president of Tyler’s Local Government Division. “We are also excited by the space expansion, which will support our hiring efforts in the short and long term so we can best serve our public sector clients.”

Some features of the upgraded space include:

A new state of the art training classroom which seats 85 people. All training and conference rooms are updated with the latest A/V technology.

Vibrant café seating for 75 people, offering low-top tables, bar style seating, and booth seating that’s conveniently located next to the training classroom

Open seating concept that creates neighborhoods of teams to encourage collaboration and community

Sit-to-stand desks in the majority of workspaces, with ergonomic chairs for every employee to help accommodate the needs and desires of our employees

Game room including three table games and video game console to provide a break in the workday

In addition to the upgrades inside the building, Tyler has also upgraded the exterior. The building was one of the first LEED-certified buildings in Lubbock in 2009 upon completion of construction. After this renovation, the office became even more environmentally friendly by installing LED lighting and energy-efficient HVAC systems.

Tyler has been ingrained in the Lubbock community since the acquisition of Incode in 1998. In recent years, Tyler has partnered with numerous local nonprofit organizations to volunteer employee time, totaling nearly 1,200 hours in 2021, to Salvation Army, Ronald McDonald House, Children’s Miracle Network, United Way, March of Dimes, and others. In addition, Lubbock employees have made monetary contributions to the following organizations in recent years: Toys for Tots, South Plains Food Bank, City of Uvalde, and Women Protective Services.

Tyler’s Local Government Division provides technology solutions to both local government entities and schools. These products serve more than 7,700 clients across the U.S., including local jurisdictions such as the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County, the Lubbock County Sheriff, and Lubbock Central Appraisal District.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

