Klingman & Associates, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 188 stocks valued at a total of $1.02Bil. The top holdings were IVV(15.42%), VTIP(6.28%), and SPY(4.50%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Klingman & Associates, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Klingman & Associates, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 38,750 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/28/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $384.08 per share and a market cap of $289.10Bil. The stock has returned -15.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Klingman & Associates, LLC bought 256,734 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 1,092,178. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.75.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $38.07 per share and a market cap of $12.86Bil. The stock has returned -5.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Klingman & Associates, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:EFAV by 132,223 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.71.

On 10/28/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $58.66 per share and a market cap of $6.97Bil. The stock has returned -22.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Klingman & Associates, LLC bought 166,420 shares of NAS:SCZ for a total holding of 180,696. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.84.

On 10/28/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $51.17 per share and a market cap of $9.60Bil. The stock has returned -29.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.13.

During the quarter, Klingman & Associates, LLC bought 161,157 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 683,070. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 10/28/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $51.84 per share and a market cap of $12.50Bil. The stock has returned -24.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 6.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

