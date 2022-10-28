Elite Wealth Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $1.16Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.86%), AAPL(2.35%), and HCP(2.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Elite Wealth Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 340,125 shares in ARCA:PSQ, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.34 during the quarter.

On 10/28/2022, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $14.4104 per share and a market cap of $1.66Bil. The stock has returned 26.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:QCLN by 52,474 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.99.

On 10/28/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd traded for a price of $56.37 per share and a market cap of $1.99Bil. The stock has returned -26.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Elite Wealth Management, Inc. bought 128,398 shares of NAS:HCP for a total holding of 833,645. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.52.

On 10/28/2022, HashiCorp Inc traded for a price of $31.69 per share and a market cap of $5.79Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HashiCorp Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.88 and a price-sales ratio of 13.65.

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 11,495 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/28/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $93.16 per share and a market cap of $1,195.92Bil. The stock has returned -36.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-book ratio of 4.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.78 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:SPGI by 3,304 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $357.77.

On 10/28/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $319.905 per share and a market cap of $106.48Bil. The stock has returned -31.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.22 and a price-sales ratio of 9.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

