ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 153 stocks valued at a total of $642.00Mil. The top holdings were VTRS(10.65%), VOD(10.21%), and UL(9.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought 4,317,356 shares of NAS:VTRS for a total holding of 7,954,861. The trade had a 5.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.84.

On 10/28/2022, Viatris Inc traded for a price of $9.945 per share and a market cap of $12.07Bil. The stock has returned -21.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Viatris Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-book ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought 532,208 shares of NYSE:UL for a total holding of 1,381,208. The trade had a 3.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.44.

On 10/28/2022, Unilever PLC traded for a price of $45.18 per share and a market cap of $113.37Bil. The stock has returned -13.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unilever PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-book ratio of 5.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought 71,769 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 107,705. The trade had a 2.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/28/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $229.485 per share and a market cap of $1,690.30Bil. The stock has returned -29.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-book ratio of 9.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.30 and a price-sales ratio of 8.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought 1,421,148 shares of NAS:VOD for a total holding of 5,781,084. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.96.

On 10/28/2022, Vodafone Group PLC traded for a price of $11.66 per share and a market cap of $31.73Bil. The stock has returned -19.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vodafone Group PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-book ratio of 0.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought 257,451 shares of NYSE:WFC for a total holding of 429,146. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.96.

On 10/28/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $45.65 per share and a market cap of $173.26Bil. The stock has returned -6.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

